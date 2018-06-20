Scammers revert to post for lottery con
(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit has received several reports from local people about a lottery scam using the old fashioned postal service. The FCU said members of the public received a letters in the mail purporting to be from the “Euro Lotto Commission” telling them that they had won the lottery and asking them to provide bank details and other information. The FCU warned people not to provide any information in response if they receive the letter.
“Although currently it may seem that most scams are carried out electronically, this doesn’t mean that physical mail should automatically be trusted,” said Detective Sergeant John Williams of the FCU. “The public should be sure to exercise caution with any suspicious communication, even letters received via physical mail.”
John Williams now works for the police. Was composing Star Wars themes not enough? I wonder if his voicemail is The Imperial March?
If I was the police I’d check if the “old fashioned” style scam isn’t just actually old. By the time i receive birthday cards in Cayman, I’m usually about two years older. Maybe these letters were posted in the 90s, but just got through the system.
The real question is how did they get our p.o box addresses.
I had several in my box for people who haven’t used my address for 10 years and have been off island for just as long.
Desperation!!
