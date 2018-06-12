Unlit sailboat badly damaged in collision

(CNS): The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit is investigating a collision in the North Sound yesterday evening when a 35ft power boat struck a unmanned sailboat that was anchored without mooring lights in the area of Duck Pond. The boating accident happened just after 7:30pm Monday, when the Carbo Express vessel, travelling from Cayman Kai, collided and extensively damaged the unlit sailing vessel.

Although there were no injuries resulting from the collision, the police warned that boats, whether manned or not, must have lights on at night.

The power vessel sustained what appeared to be minor damage but the sailboat was extensively damaged, police said.

Acting superintendent Brad Ebanks, head of Specialist Operations, said, “We would like to remind the public to adhere to all aspects of the Port Authority Law. All vessels, whether anchored (even unmanned) or in operation are required to have lights illuminated at night. As the boating community grows, we all have to increase our compliance, caution and vigilance whilst on the water.”

He added, “Under the law, vessels anchored more than two hundred yards from the shoreline must carry riding lights at night, unless in areas protected by reef, or otherwise authorized by the director of the port.”

Category: Local News