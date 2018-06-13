Rogue driving persists as cops issue 283 speeding tickets

(CNS): Inspector Ian Yearwood has highlighted the dangers posed by speeding drivers after the RCIPS traffic unit issued 283 speeding tickets in May and another 96 tickets for using a mobile phone while driving without a hands-free set. They also issued 171 tickets for excessive tint, 38 citations for dangerous driving and rounded up 36 drunk drivers during the month. Since the start of June, another ten people have already been arrested for driving under the influence, as the cops try to crack down on rogue drivers while they continue to flout the law.

“We continue to see far too many people travelling at excessive speeds on our roads, which makes a tragedy that much more likely,” Inspector Yearwood said.

In one case that police highlighted as an example of the rogue drivers currently on the road, a driver who was pulled over by police at around 1:30 in the morning on 5 June turned out to have committed a long list of traffic infractions and was also wanted for theft.

Officers spotted a silver Nissan driving with a defective tail light on Pedro Castle Road, Savannah, but once he was stopped they discovered that the vehicle licence had expired, there was no insurance for the car and the windscreen was cracked. The driver had no licence or papers for the car and also appeared to have been drinking. A roadside breath test was conducted, with a result of 0.127%. Police then also discovered the man was wanted in connection with a criminal case.

The 28-year-old-man from Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of DUI and using a vehicle with expired registration and on suspicion of theft, but has since been bailed.

