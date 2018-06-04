Retirement home needed for customs dog
(CNS): After many years in service in the United States and another four years sniffing out contraband here in the Cayman Islands, Blaze, a Customs Department dog, is now being retired from active service and needs a new home. A Beagle mix, Blaze arrived from the Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2014 and has been working hard ever since. But now it’s his time to relax and enjoy life and the department is keen to find him a suitable and loving retirement environment.
Blaze was described as an eager, silky coated dog who will do well as a single dog in a family that is active and can provide walks and pursue other activities with him.
“We are now looking for a new home for Blaze, who has served the Cayman Islands people and the government faithfully and always eagerly for a number of years now,” said Jeff Jackson, the deputy collector in charge of Border Protection. “Blaze certainly deserves rest, relaxation and happy family time going forward.”
The K-9 Unit’s senior officer, Malachi Powery, said Blaze was put to work in Cayman almost immediately after his arrival here in 2014 from Arizona and said he had earned his well-deserved rest. “We are looking for a good, loving family to provide Blaze a happy home for the rest of his days,” Powery said. “We are particular and want to ensure that Blaze goes to a suitable family who will treat him very well. He has been a loved member of our K-9 team.”
Anyone interested in adopting Blaze who believes that they and their family can provide the right home can email [email protected] or [email protected].ky.
Category: Local News
i would adopt Blaze but he’s probably been tainted by corrupt Sheriff Joe Arpaio! He might be a bigot and bite the hands which feeds him!
Another expat gets PR. Are there no qualified Caymanian dogs for these positions?
LOL…comment of the month!
He’s cute but I don’t want no narc in my house!
At least they’re trying to find him a home instead of dropping him off at the Humane Society shelter, as the 3 prison dogs were dumped when they were ‘retired’ a few of years ago!
Thank you for your service Blaze. Enjoy the treats and the lovin.
Hi, I will be more than happy to have blaze in my care. I take really good care of my animals. I am in Fort Lauderdale now, but will contact you once I am back on island. Please hold him for me. Thanks.
Why isn’t he being given to the handler?
Blaze is probably the hardest working Civil Servant!
Good luck blaze! My cat wouldn’t appreciate any more company or else I’d take ya.
Just a reminder to spay and neuter your pets, cause that needs to be said on this island. I know it has nothing to do with the story.
