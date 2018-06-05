Repeat teenage runaway reported missing

(CNS): A 15-year-old girl who is a resident at the Frances Bodden Girls home is on the run again after she failed to return after school Monday. Motesha Mothen, who is originally from West Bay and a student at John Gray High School, attended classes yesterday but did not return to the BT home. She was last seen at school shortly before 2pm wearing her uniform. She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion. The teenager has run away on numerous occasions from the home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

