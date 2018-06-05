Repeat teenage runaway reported missing

| 05/06/2018 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

Motesha Mothen

(CNS): A 15-year-old girl who is a resident at the Frances Bodden Girls home is on the run again after she failed to return after school Monday. Motesha Mothen, who is originally from West Bay and a student at John Gray High School, attended classes yesterday but did not return to the BT home. She was last seen at school shortly before 2pm wearing her uniform. She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion. The teenager has run away on numerous occasions from the home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.  Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/06/2018 at 4:38 pm

    Why is this even in the news? They must know by now where she go when she runs away. They don’t ever share where they find her with the public, and no one ever gets in trouble for harboring her. This is a waste of peoples time. The home should be held responsible some how.




  2. Anonymous says:
    05/06/2018 at 10:53 am

    then you all know where she is……………..




  3. Anonymous says:
    05/06/2018 at 10:53 am

    This is absolutely ridiculous.




