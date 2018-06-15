RCIPS helicopter earns its keep for preemie baby

(CNS): The police helicopter proved its worth for the second time this week when it airlifted a mother in premature labour from Cayman Brac to George Town, where she safely delivered the baby and where the early arrival was able to receive neonatal care. Police said that the RCIPS Air Operations Unit was deployed to Faith Hospital on the Brac early Thursday morning. It was unable to get to the Sister Island the night before when the woman first went into labour due to poor visibility, police said.

Doctors on the Brac knew the baby, which was preterm, would need immediate neonatal support after birth, which is only be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital. The medical team at Faith were able to keep the mother stable during the night before she was safely airlifted at 5:00am with a critical care escort aboard the chopper.

The mother arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport and was transferred to the EMT ground crew for transportation to the Cayman Islands Hospital by about 8:30am, where the baby was delivered and where, the hospital reports, they are now both doing well.

This medical rescue comes just a few days after the chopper rescued a crew member at sea from a supertanker some fifteen miles off the coast off Grand Cayman. The man had fallen and sustained leg and head injuries.

Category: Health, health and safety