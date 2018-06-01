Public purse gets US$1M from stock exchange

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Stock Exchange has handed over a special dividend of US$1,000,000 to the public purse as a result of a profitable period over the last 18 months. CSX Chairman Anthony Travers said the government company had enjoyed a period of strong sustained growth, which was “encouraging and entirely attributable to the hard work of the CEO, the Exchange staff, and Council Members”. One of the few public authorities that has been contributing regularly to the treasury, it generally pays a 75% dividend of net income annually.

Having received an unqualified audit report on 30 April 2018, following the declared dividend of US$449,949 on 20 September 2016, in respect of the prior financial year, Travers said that the Council Members reviewed the exchange reserves and decided to make the additional special payment of US$1,000,000 to cover the 18-month fiscal period ending 31 December 2017.

The cheque was presented to Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson at his office on Wednesday, 30 May, by Travers and CSX Chief Executive Officer Marco Archer.

