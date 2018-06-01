Public purse gets US$1M from stock exchange
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Stock Exchange has handed over a special dividend of US$1,000,000 to the public purse as a result of a profitable period over the last 18 months. CSX Chairman Anthony Travers said the government company had enjoyed a period of strong sustained growth, which was “encouraging and entirely attributable to the hard work of the CEO, the Exchange staff, and Council Members”. One of the few public authorities that has been contributing regularly to the treasury, it generally pays a 75% dividend of net income annually.
Having received an unqualified audit report on 30 April 2018, following the declared dividend of US$449,949 on 20 September 2016, in respect of the prior financial year, Travers said that the Council Members reviewed the exchange reserves and decided to make the additional special payment of US$1,000,000 to cover the 18-month fiscal period ending 31 December 2017.
The cheque was presented to Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson at his office on Wednesday, 30 May, by Travers and CSX Chief Executive Officer Marco Archer.
Comical at best They just couldn’t spend anymore Disgusting at worst
Can the intelligent being @10:46am explain to the rest of the world just what makes this “so wrong on so many levels”. And just in case your struggling with your explanation here is this weekends HW, research how governments work (pay special attention to the treasury chapter). Explain what is a stock exchange and describe the global financial system.
If your going to being a baseless critic and chronic pessimist at least try to be a educated one !
well done. so proud of all the hard work and good reports. the stock exchange is in good hands.
1
And I bet they didn’t pay anyone in excess of their authorized pay scale or second anyone to act as a taxi driver for Government ministers.
what in the blue hell?????
this is wrong on many, many levels…
You might want to elaborate more on your opinion so others can comprehend what you are so upset about.
1
Why is this wrong? Who do you think actually owns CSX? It’s a government entity after all!
1
That’s called passing the buck in the stock market, or from one hand to the other hand . I have seen alot of that in my life .
Please explain …
1
Excellent. Well done Marco.
You make us all proud!
Thank the previous CEO it is under Valia’s leadership it was possible. Marco just got the job so this miracle has nothing to do with his leadership.
I knew someone was going to say its the result of Marcos efforts, please remember he is an administrator, he cannot influence the performance of the market. Thank the investors
