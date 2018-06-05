Premier urges Cayman to remember lessons of season

(CNS): With the hurricane season underway and forecasters calling for an average season, not unlike last year, Premier Alden McLaughlin urged Cayman Islands residents to keep in mind the many lessons learned over the years, as major storms wreaked havoc in our sister British Overseas Territories last year and our own islands in 2004 and 2008. “I cannot stress enough about the need to be prepared and vigilant as we enter another hurricane season,” McLaughlin stated Tuesday in his message to the country encouraging people to prepare before it’s too late.

McLaughlin noted that the governments and people of Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands are still cleaning up from the devastation that damaged lives, homes, businesses and economies last season, when Cayman was spared but sent supplies and assistance to those territories.

The premier offered his misgivings about relying on predictions about any given season and quoted former director of the National Weather Service, Fred Sambula, who often said that “it only takes one hurricane to do the damage and make it a bad season for the Cayman Islands”.

“We found that out with Hurricanes Ivan and Paloma,” McLaughlin added. “No two hurricanes are alike and while prognosticators tell us how many storms will form and how powerful they will be, they cannot predict any one storm’s disposition.”

McLaughlin warned the public not to wait until the last minute when a storm is approaching as that is a stressful time, both emotionally and financially. He also reminded families to not only stock up on hurricane supply kits but to secure important documents like passports and insurance papers, given how susceptible to water surge in any storm Cayman can be.

“While that surge is usually limited to the coastal regions, the heavy rainfalls we experienced a few weeks ago are a reminder that flooding is a problem, especially in low-lying areas,” he added, as he urged people to have a plan, pay attention to the media if a storm heads our way and to stay safe.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather