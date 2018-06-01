Premier holds Unity team together to 1st anniversary
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin offered his thanks to the members of the Government of National Unity Thursday as he marked the coalition’s first birthday. Following the horsetrading after the 2017 indecisive election result, many people predicted the early demise of this particular administration given the historical animosity between McLaughlin and his former arch political rival, McKeeva Bush. But the glue in the PPM-CDP-IND coalition has stuck for 12 months and it seems that, with perhaps the exception of one reluctant member of the government benches, the team may hold for the full term.
“I want to thank my ministers and councillors for all their hard work, cooperation and unity and I thank the Cayman Islands people for your support and confidence over this past year,” McLaughlin posted on his Facebook page Thursday, as he also singled out Bush for a special thank-you. “I wish to thank the Speaker of the House, Hon. McKeeva Bush, for working with me to form the Unity Government and for his hard work over the past year.”
Extending his appreciation to the wider members of the Progressives Party for their continued support, he said, “I will continue to work tirelessly for the best interests of my people and this country. God bless the Cayman Islands.”
The continued and apparent harmony on the government benches has certainly been fuelled by the need for unity in the face of ongoing challenges to Cayman’s financial services sector from a number of external sources. But while the government may be far less fractured than pundits may have predicted following the closed-door political wrangling over the week following the May election, the public appears less appreciative of the administration.
In a CNS very unscientific survey that will be running for a few more weeks, the near 400 participants are far less impressed by the government than the premier.
Category: Politics
Sit back and get fatter whilst the civil service falls to pieces, crime spirals out of control and Dart slowly acquires everything. Well done boys
0
1
Meanwhile WBNW has no representation because the person who ran and won in that constituency is the Speaker!
0
1
CNS Im sorry but that poll appears to have been manipulated, honestly now, what has Austin done besides be Aldens sidekick?
0
1
These are two of the most heroic and great statesmen that Cayman has ever had. Bless you both Mr. Premier and Mr. Speaker! 4 more years please
0
2
Maybe we are led by people too numb to Google the compliance gift the UK handed us.
Embedded in §51.7 of UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018, is the definition of “beneficial ownership”, which is equated to a PSC register “in accordance with the provisions in Part 21A of the Companies Act 2006″…we could therefore substitute our current UBO register for a PSC register which excludes “certain material from the information available to the public” and remain legitimately in compliance…see 790A (e) below:
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2006/46/part/21A
This Part is arranged as follows—
(a) the remaining provisions of this Chapter identify the companies to which this Part applies and explain some key terms, including what it means to have “significant control” over a company,
(b) Chapter 2 imposes duties on companies to gather information, and on others to supply information, to enable companies to keep the register required by Chapter 3,
(c) Chapter 3 requires companies to keep a register, referred to as a register of people with significant control over the company, and to make the register available to the public,
(d) Chapter 4 gives private companies the option of using an alternative method of record-keeping, and
(e) Chapter 5 makes provision for excluding certain material from the information available to the public.
Who is advising our government on this serious topic? Have they actually read and sought opinions on the limited chapters and verses that apply to our situation?!?
0
0
Fail !
0
0
This government, like those before it, have done ZERO to counter global myths and perceptions about what is, and isn’t, permissible in the Cayman Islands. Have a look at this bogus article from last year by Transparency International which happily conflated CIMA’s (admittedly very lax) SIBL oversight with the international hedge funds industry and the conduits for theft and corruption. Their conclusion was that we need a public beneficial ownership registry, which they successfully sold to the EU Parliament, and that was sold on to the UK…and here we are. Maybe we just needed amended SIBL rules…
https://www.transparency.org/news/feature/who_doesnt_know_the_cayman_islands_is_a_great_place_to_hide_money_the_cayma
0
0
You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours – anything to stay in power.
11
4
PPM Party , changed to the Unity Team and celebrate the 1st year . But having one is a threat , but having two of them are bigger threats.
0
1
Make no mistake Big Mac is the leader of that circus. Alden owes him everything that’s why he has to kiss his a$$ in order to keep the title of Premier. They are two sides of the same coin both are desperate for power no matter the costs. SMH
0
0
I hope no one is seriously suggesting that this ‘survey” even begins to reflect mainstream opinion in Cayman. You just have to look at the comments on just about any article on CNS to realise that those who principally use this forum for expression are serial haters. They hate everything and everyone. Look at the survey results. They seem to hate the opposition even more than they do the government.
0
1
Unified in the demise of Cayman
13
3
pretty easy when you sit on your hands and do nothing for a year…….
11
3
‘Cept cosy up to Dart
0
0