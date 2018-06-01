Premier holds Unity team together to 1st anniversary

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin offered his thanks to the members of the Government of National Unity Thursday as he marked the coalition’s first birthday. Following the horsetrading after the 2017 indecisive election result, many people predicted the early demise of this particular administration given the historical animosity between McLaughlin and his former arch political rival, McKeeva Bush. But the glue in the PPM-CDP-IND coalition has stuck for 12 months and it seems that, with perhaps the exception of one reluctant member of the government benches, the team may hold for the full term.

“I want to thank my ministers and councillors for all their hard work, cooperation and unity and I thank the Cayman Islands people for your support and confidence over this past year,” McLaughlin posted on his Facebook page Thursday, as he also singled out Bush for a special thank-you. “I wish to thank the Speaker of the House, Hon. McKeeva Bush, for working with me to form the Unity Government and for his hard work over the past year.”

Extending his appreciation to the wider members of the Progressives Party for their continued support, he said, “I will continue to work tirelessly for the best interests of my people and this country. God bless the Cayman Islands.”

The continued and apparent harmony on the government benches has certainly been fuelled by the need for unity in the face of ongoing challenges to Cayman’s financial services sector from a number of external sources. But while the government may be far less fractured than pundits may have predicted following the closed-door political wrangling over the week following the May election, the public appears less appreciative of the administration.

In a CNS very unscientific survey that will be running for a few more weeks, the near 400 participants are far less impressed by the government than the premier.

Category: Politics