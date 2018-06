(CNS): A 37-year-old man from East End was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and arson in connection with a break-in last month at a home in North Side, where the furniture had been set on fire and the residence ransacked, though nothing was taken. The break-in happened on Old Robin Road, some time before 5:30pm on Sunday, 27 May, when the owners came home and discovered the burned furniture and the ransacked rooms.

Category: Crime, Police