Police seek help to find second missing teenager

(CNS): Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing teenager Taj Yen, who has run away from what is understood to be the Bonaventure Boys Home. Yen, who is 16 years old, was last seen at the West Bay home yesterday, 12 June, at about 10:00am. At the time he was wearing a navy blue long sleeved polo shirt, long khaki pants and brown canvas shoes. He is of dark complexion, about 5’9”, and has black curly hair. Police are also still looking for Roseanna Redden, who is also aged 16 and a resident at the Frances Bodden Children’s Home. She has not been seen since Saturday.

Anyone with information on Yen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999, while anyone who can help locate Roseanna Redden is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips about either of these teenagers can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

