Police release images of stolen jewellery

04/06/2018
Cayman News Service

Watch suspected to have been stolen, June 2018

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service recovered a number of items of jewellery, which are suspected to have been stolen, during a raid last week, including several watches. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the items, which were recovered during the execution of a search warrant. Pictures of the items can be viewed on the RCIPS website or on the RCIPS Facebook page

If anyone recognizes their property, they are asked to call DC 198 Mendez at 916-1621 or DC 344 Gomes at 926-2965.

In order to claim any items persons will be required to present proof of ownership, which can include pictures, receipts or serial numbers, police said.

