Police patrol cars light-up with upgrade

(CNS): The RCIPS has begun replacing the emergency lights on its vehicles with an upgraded version that is designed to increase the visibility of police when on patrol. Portions of these new lights will remain on permanently when the vehicle is on the road, making them easier to see and, police hope, act as a deterrent to crime. The lights have several sequences depending on what the police officers are responding to.

When on regular patrol, a steady light is visible on each end of the light bar. When the cars are stationary at the scene of a collision or roadblock, the lights will be flashing. The lights can also be used to direct traffic as they have a directional flow. When the vehicles engage in an emergency response, the lights flash more rapidly.

For most incidents, the lights will be accompanied by sirens, though depending on the time and circumstances of the incidents, sirens might not be used.

“The new capacity of our police vehicles to employ different kinds of lights for police response is designed to increase our visibility and also the efficacy of our response,” police said.

Feedback about new lighting on police vehicles can be shared on the RCIPS website here.

