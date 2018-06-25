Police patrol cars light-up with upgrade
(CNS): The RCIPS has begun replacing the emergency lights on its vehicles with an upgraded version that is designed to increase the visibility of police when on patrol. Portions of these new lights will remain on permanently when the vehicle is on the road, making them easier to see and, police hope, act as a deterrent to crime. The lights have several sequences depending on what the police officers are responding to.
When on regular patrol, a steady light is visible on each end of the light bar. When the cars are stationary at the scene of a collision or roadblock, the lights will be flashing. The lights can also be used to direct traffic as they have a directional flow. When the vehicles engage in an emergency response, the lights flash more rapidly.
For most incidents, the lights will be accompanied by sirens, though depending on the time and circumstances of the incidents, sirens might not be used.
“The new capacity of our police vehicles to employ different kinds of lights for police response is designed to increase our visibility and also the efficacy of our response,” police said.
Feedback about new lighting on police vehicles can be shared on the RCIPS website here.
Consistent with a long-deficient crime-fighting history, punctuated by a reluctance to make arrests and/or engage in unarmed confrontations, brighter and noisier seems to be their preference. It gives the home-grown criminals more advance warning to gather their loot and flee the crime scene in advance of RCIPS’s leisurely arrival to take victim reports for insurance. There’s “no room at the Inn” to arrest anyone else these days, so might as well warn ’em off?!?
Good move. Now please also upgrade the indicators as these seem to rarely work.
7
LOL
Good Job RCIPS. Helps slow down those mad drivers on the roads as well. Especially in the mornings.
4
Wow, more toys. Next they will tell us about the upgraded air conditioning that the officers will use while being trained on how to operate the lights.
11
Toys? you think lights on the roof of a police car is entertaining, you need to get out more.
6
I duly pulled to the side of the road twice last week for police cars with lights flashing and siren on at a much lower volume than normal, going nowhere quickly, just not prepared to wait in minimal traffic. I’m sure their procedures allow them to ‘part the roads’ like this for specific reasons, but for there to be two occasions of this that I alone pulled aside for last week, and then to read this morning of upgraded lights (that will always be on), is not entertaining at all. If you think the police won’t be playing ‘what does this button do’ for weeks, then it is you who needs to get out more. No one complained that they did not understand the difference between lights off, lights flashing, lights flashing with siren, and lights flashing with loud siren and speeding. Hence, new lights are toys.
Please , spare us the negativity on the topic. Positive comments on policing is what they need from the general public , not constant bashing .
7
To get positive comments you have to at least be good!
5
