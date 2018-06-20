Police nab Humane Society suspect burglar

(CNS): A 34-year-old man from George Town was expected in court on Wednesday, after he was charged with breaking into the Humane Society’s office on North Sound Road sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, 18 June. The suspect smashed the front glass door of the charity. Facebook posts earlier this week by the volunteers at the non-profit said that they did not believe anything was stolen except a can of soda, but the place had been messed up.

The police were able to identify the suspect from evidence gathered at the scene. They were then able to track him down and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and damage to property and then formally charged.

Category: Crime, Police