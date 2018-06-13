Police chopper rescues injured tanker crew member

(CNS): A crew member who was injured while working on a supertanker off the coast of the Cayman Islands Monday was airlifted by the police helicopter and brought to the hospital in George Town. Police said the 911 emergency centre received the report at about 3pm on 11 June from a member of the public on the Brac, believed to be Raymond Scott, who monitors all passing ships via radio. The 43-year-old man, who was aboard Explorer Spirit, had fallen on board the ship and was in need of urgent medical attention.

The crew member, who is from India, was said to have sustained a broken leg and head injuries. The police helicopter crew, who were accompanied by an EMT paramedic, calculated that the ship was about 40 miles off the west coast of Grand Cayman en route to Aruba.

They located the ship and landed on its deck when it was about 15 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman.

“The patient was stabilised on the ship, then airlifted to Owen Roberts International Airport for transfer to George Town hospital for further treatment,” police said. He has since been transferred to Health City Cayman Islands, where he is being treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Category: Local News