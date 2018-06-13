Police arrest GT man over cock-fighting

(CNS): RCIPS community officers and staff from the Department of Agriculture have made another bust for suspected cockfighting. This time a 32-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to an animal and unlawful gaming after the bust at a location on North Sound Road in the industrial area of the capital. Around 40 roosters suspected to have been used for cock-fighting were recovered during the raid, where a number of spurs, cutting implements and medication was also recovered.

The operation happened at around 11am on Wednesday, 6 June, and the suspect has since been bailed by the police as the investigation continues.

This latest arrest follows on from a raid that took place in North Sound Estates, Newlands, in April, when a 50-year-old man was arrested and over 80 roosters and chickens as well as spurs and relevant medications were seized. The RCIPS tells CNS that the case against that suspect is with the director of public prosecutions and no charges have yet been brought. Police also said that at this time there is no evidence to say the two incidents are connected.

Category: Crime, Police