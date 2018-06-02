One person critical after single car smash

(CNS): Police said that one person was in the hospital in a critical condition, Saturday, after an early morning single vehicle crash on the Easterly Tibbetts Highway. All four people who were in the car at the time of the smash were hurt and taken to the George Town hospital. While two of them have since been treated and released another victim was transferred to Health City in East End for further treatment.

Police have not revealed any other details of the latest serious collision which happened around 3am 2 June and saw both sides of the major roadway closed off until lunchtime.

