Ombudsman urges preparation for data protection law

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Ombudsman has published a Data Protection Fact Sheet to help guide the community on complying with the legislation, which comes into effect here in January. The law is compatible with rules in the European Union (EU), and shares many of the same provisions with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force on 25 May and many Cayman-based businesses have already begun to implement the requirements of the Cayman legislation. But for those that haven’t, there are still more than six months to comply.

The Ombudsman will be enforcing the DPL, and has now published guidance entitled Data Protection Fact Sheet – Ten steps to take now.

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston is encouraging everyone who gathers personal data to take these ten steps to raise awareness, become familiar with basic concepts, and learn more about their legal rights and obligations.

The office also has plans to produce more tools to help individuals and businesses understand their rights and obligations under the DPL in the coming months.

