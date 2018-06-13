Officials remain mum over Choudhury’s suspension

(CNS): Following the surprising news Wednesday that the governor has been suspended from his post and called back to London for an internal investigation, it has become apparent that Anwar Choudhury faces more than one complaint ,which appears to have originated before his time here. However, officials have revealed no further details about the matter. A short statement from the governor’s office largely repeated the comments made by the premier from London, stating that Choudhury had been temporarily withdrawn from his post “to allow the FCO to investigate a number of complaints against him”.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson will be the acting governor until the investigation has been completed.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller issued a short statement about what is currently said to be the temporary removal of the governor, saying that they had been given the news today.

“This is an unfortunate turn of events following the most promising start to Mr Choudhury’s tenure as governor since he arrived here in March,” Miller stated. “We are not aware of any of the details surrounding this matter and hope that the investigation will be swiftly completed. The appointment of Deputy Governor Franz Manderson as acting governor ensures the continued good governance of the Cayman Islands,” he added.

CNS spoke to a number of people in and around government today but none were prepared to go on the record about the issue. However, one overriding sentiment was that, given such a public removal of Choudhury, even if the complaints prove to be unfounded it may be very difficult and uncomfortable for him to return to office.

