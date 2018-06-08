North Side killing, a family tragedy

(CNS): A North Side man has been found dead at his home in Hutland Road in what appears to be a tragic family killing. The police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, who is believed to be in his sixties. What police are calling a major incident happened on Friday morning and it appears from other sources that he died at the hand of his son, who has a history of mental health problems. Police are expected to release more details shortly as CNS understands the suspect may now be in custody.

Category: Crime, Police