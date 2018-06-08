North Side killing, a family tragedy

| 08/06/2018 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Scene of killing in North Side, 8 June 2018

(CNS): A North Side man has been found dead at his home in Hutland Road in what appears to be a tragic family killing. The police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, who is believed to be in his sixties. What police are calling a major incident happened on Friday morning and it appears from other sources that he died at the hand of his son, who has a history of mental health problems. Police are expected to release more details shortly as CNS understands the suspect may now be in custody.

Tags: , ,

Category: Crime, Police

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life