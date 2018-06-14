No TV access to World Cup

I know that Logic has the exclusive rights to broadcast the World Cup, but what happens to those of us who aren’t subscribers? I also suspect there are many people like me in Cayman whose TV can’t accommodate an antenna for picking up free-to-air channels and even those will not carry all of the matches. Are our only options either going out to a sports bar to watch the games or finding a friend who gets the World Cup at home?

Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News