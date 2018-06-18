Nine illegal firearms handed to cops

18/06/2018
Superintendent Brad Ebanks and Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton

(CNS): As the RCIPS firearms amnesty reaches the half-way point, the police have already received nine illegal weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Since the ‘no questions asked’ campaign began at the start of this month, the police have received seven rifles and two handguns, as well as the ammunition. Despite the month-long clemency to people who are willing to surrender guns, the police are still on the hunt for illegal weapons that people do not appear to be willing to hand in, with one couple arrested last week for the possession of an unlicensed gun.

“Although the amnesty remains in effect for the next two weeks, our proactive efforts to locate and recover illegal firearms are ongoing,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It is better to take advantage of this amnesty as soon as possible, than to have the police show up at your door to conduct a search.”

Detailed information on how to surrender a firearm during the amnesty is on the RCIPS website at Firearms Amnesty.

  West Bay Premier says:
    19/06/2018 at 9:06 am

    I believe that the amnesty month is not bringing in enough guns ,, and they are going to have to do a few disarmament months . See the Customs is going to be teaching honesty, and the RCIPS should follow suite.




    0



    0
    Reply
  SSM345 says:
    18/06/2018 at 3:15 pm

    Hope these are actually from the wannabe gangsta's and not old /broken guns from the Farmers? Shoot; answered my question….7 are rifles……




    1



    1
    Reply
  Justin Kaice says:
    18/06/2018 at 1:28 pm

    If you have a nice .380 turned in, let me know. I'd like to have one.




    2



    2
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 11:06 am

    Why no details or photos of what's been handed in?




    1



    7
    Reply
  Jus saying says:
    18/06/2018 at 9:52 am

    Nine is better than none.




    10



    0
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 9:29 am

    Keep up the good work!




    10



    0
    Reply

