Nine illegal firearms handed to cops

(CNS): As the RCIPS firearms amnesty reaches the half-way point, the police have already received nine illegal weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Since the ‘no questions asked’ campaign began at the start of this month, the police have received seven rifles and two handguns, as well as the ammunition. Despite the month-long clemency to people who are willing to surrender guns, the police are still on the hunt for illegal weapons that people do not appear to be willing to hand in, with one couple arrested last week for the possession of an unlicensed gun.

“Although the amnesty remains in effect for the next two weeks, our proactive efforts to locate and recover illegal firearms are ongoing,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It is better to take advantage of this amnesty as soon as possible, than to have the police show up at your door to conduct a search.”

Detailed information on how to surrender a firearm during the amnesty is on the RCIPS website at Firearms Amnesty.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police