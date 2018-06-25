Minister visits MRCU a year after taking office

(CNS): More than twelve months after taking office, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, accompanied by senior officials, made his first visit to the Mosquito Research and Control Unit headquarters last week, despite the controversies surrounding the contract with Oxitec, the bio-engineering firm that is producing sterile genetically modified mosquitoes. It is not clear why Seymour has taken a year to visit the department, given its critical role and the recent decision by his ministry to put a hold on the nationwide role out of the GM insects.

The ministry is currently dealing with a number of controversies: the hospital is at the heart of yet another Anti-Corruption Commission investigation, this one regarding overtime payments to security; the Department of Environmental Health is bogged down in a series of problems relating to equipment and staff shortages which have led to ongoing delays in garbage collections since the end of last year; and medical waste was dumped openly on the landfill in the Brac as a result of maintenance failures.

In addition, the DEH director remains on mysterious and unexplained enforced leave, and the ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, is facing potential contempt charges over evidence she gave to the Public Accounts Committee.

Against this backdrop of issues, Seymour and his team attended the MRCU’s North Sound Road HQ, where the minister appeared unaware, according to a release from GIS, about the extent of the work the unit performs. He said it undertakes a much wider range of operations than most people know, and promised to do more to raise awareness of their contributions. The minister was shown around the department by Director Jim McNelly.

In addition to heath and environmental health, Seymour has a number of other departments in his portfolio, including the Department of Environment, but he has yet to visit that agency. However, on the morning before his visit to the MRCU the minister paid a visit to the Cayman National Cultural Foundation at the Harquail Theatre, as he also has arts and culture under his ministry, where he was given a guided tour by Managing Director Marcia Muttoo and Artistic Director Henry Muttoo.

Seymour was said to have discussed potential future revenue-generation measures, including renting the venue for community events, and public-private partnerships in the tourism industry. They also spoke about the resources needed by the CNCF and the potential for expansion of the theatre, which is more than 30 years old and currently has a seating capacity of 300.

Category: Art & Entertainment, environmental health, Health, Local News