Minister off the hook in careless driving case

(CNS): The finance and economics minister, Roy McTaggart, was discharged by a traffic court magistrate Thursday, after prosecutors told the court that they had no evidence to pursue the case against him as the complainant was not willing to continue with the case. McTaggart had been charged with careless driving after a smash on Shamrock Road near Poindexter Drive, when he was driving a Jeep Wrangler.

The details of the case have not been made clear, but the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with McTaggart was said to have lost control of her car, which flipped and landed in the bushes. The victim was treated at the George Town hospital for her injuries and given a breathalyzer, which was negative.

McTaggart was subsequently charged but the case dragged through the traffic court for more than two years because the woman involved in the collision had not given a witness statement, despite the continued adjournments. With no evidence and no way to continue holding the case on file, the prosecutors offered no evidence and the magistrate dismissed the case.

Category: Courts, Crime