Miller seeks speedy constitutional change

(CNS): The opposition leader is hoping to see a speedy advancement of plans to change section 125, the last and shortest clause in the Constitution that allows the UK government to impose domestic law on the Cayman Islands. Given the Conservative Party’s precarious hold on power, given its slim majority, and another potential threat from the UK with possible changes to the British Nationality Act, Ezzard Miller said he hopes that he and the premier can move quickly into talks with the UK to make the change.

“I share the concerns of the premier that we need to put belts and braces around clause 125,” he said. “Removing it would be the first option and I believe we can put up a strong argument to get it removed. My fear has always been that this section of the Constitution would be abused.”

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government was unable to avoid accepting an amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which imposed beneficial ownership registries on the British Overseas Territories, due to a revolt of almost two dozen of her own MPs. In light of this, the opposition leader said there is a sense of urgency.

The Conservative government is unstable and it is clear an election could be called at any time, Miller warned, so unless things move quickly, Cayman could miss the opportunity that has presented itself after the UK government agreed to constitutional discussions.

Miller told CNS that there was a real chance Britain would listen right now as Cayman currently has some leverage following the vote in parliament which led to the territories being forced to introduce public registers before it becomes a global standard — something the Foreign and Commonwealth Office had said it would not do.

The opposition leader is also keen to ensure that he and the premier present a united front on the issue. He said there are several areas where MLAs should not be playing politics, and this was one of them.

Although he does not necessarily believe the committee formed to hash out the proposal that Cayman should present to the UK for the change should be a “Council of Elders”, as suggested by the premier, he agrees that a sub-committee of the Legislative Assembly should begin discussing the issue as soon as possible.

After that, he said, the council could present the proposals to the whole House for approval before the delegation heads to London. Miller said he was not opposed to a referendum on the constitutional amendment but he did not believe it was a requirement if the Legislative Assembly backs the proposal.

The sense of urgency relates to the timing but he is also worried about other threats that could be coming Cayman’s way with potential changes to the British Nationality Act, which will remove the need for references for people who have a legitimate right to be Caymanian. Miller said he was worried that the proposed changes to this act could even lead to the Cayman government having to grant status to children born here to legally resident parents, even when neither has any connection to the islands.

Miller said that the constitutional discussions should lead to Cayman establishing some form of framework that can, over the next two decades or more, chart a course for inevitable independence. The opposition leader is not advocating for independence in the short term but he warned that the country must at some point prepare a timeline for the eventuality.

