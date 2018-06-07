Men not worth fighting over, judge advises

(CNS): Justice Carlisle Greaves told a defendant that men are like buses, “one goes, another one comes”, and advised her that they are not worth women fighting over as he handed down a 12-month sentence for the conviction for wounding. Amil Regina Cotes-Incinosa (40) from West Bay was charged with stabbing Darla Ebanks twice in one evening because she believed her victim not only had desires on Cotes-Incinosa’s husband but was harassing him for cash.

The two women who knew each other had met on Birch Tree Hill Road on 16 February, where they first began arguing and Incinosa attacked Ebanks with a knife. Ebanks ran away and went home, where, having sustained a cut to her head, she changed her clothes and then set off for the police station. but on the way she encountered Cotes-Incinosa for a second time and was attacked again. This time she raised her arm in defence and was stabbed in the hand.

She then fled and flagged down a police car. She explained what had happened to the police officer, who called for an ambulance. Cotes-Incinosa was then arrested. Shortly afterwards she admitted the crime and was charged.

The court heard that Cotes-Incinosa had a previous conviction for wounding and one for assault.

After the court heard the details of the crime and the challenges Cotes-Incinosa has battling alcohol misuse, she told the judge she was deeply sorry for what she had done. She asked the judge for mercy for her children, if not for her, and a chance to break the cycle and get treatment for her alcoholism so that she could be a better mother.

As the judge handed down his ruling, he said he was puzzled why women who complain of the treatment they receive at the hand of violent men want to fight among themselves. “It puzzles me how one woman can attack another so violently over a man,” he said, because no man was worth fighting over.

He told her there were two things not worth fighting over — buses and men — because in both case, when “one goes another one comes”.

He said it seemed that if she had an issue with her husband, she should have gone to him, though not violently. He also said if her husband had an issue about harassment from the victim, he should have been man enough to talk with her about that.

He pointed out that as she was now in jail, as Cotes-Incinosa had been remanded earlier this year, her husband was now free to do as he pleases.

“When the cat is away, the mice will play, and now he is free to play with whoever he chooses while you will are in jail,” he said. “I hope you learn a lesson from this.” He added that she needed some guidance and help but feared that she would be back before the courts in future.

The judge said that, given all of the circumstances of the case and what fortunately turned out to be minor wounds to the victim’s head and hands, in consideration of the sentencing guidelines along with the woman’s early plea, he handed down a year-long sentence and a six-month concurrent sentence for the possession of the knife.

