Manderson challenges PAC’s Ahearn allegations

(CNS): Acting Governor Franz Manderson has said that he will not be taking any disciplinary action against the health ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, because he does not believe that she lied to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), as claimed in the recent correspondence to his office. Manderson said her “recollection could be considered mistaken or erroneous” when she answered a PAC question last year but she had made it clear at the time she was not certain.

The PAC filed a motion in the Legislative Assembly asking the House to hold Ahearn in contempt after the deputy governor’s office had not responded to its letter more than 100 days after it was sent. The PAC members believe it was impossible for Ahearn not to have known that what she was saying was wrong, given her position. They also believe this is at least the third time the ministry boss has lied to the committee and Chairman Ezzard Miller has said it could no longer go unchallenged.

In his eventual response to the committee, however, Manderson has made it clear that he, and by extension government, does not believe Ahearn has done anything wrong. Manderson said that when she answered a question about appointments to the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) she was doing so from memory and told the committee that was the case.

Ahearn had said, “I believe and I don’t have the list in front of me, but I believe that there has been continuity. I don’t think that there has been a change that we’ve changed the board wholesale. But again I am speaking from memory and not from paper in front of me and I don’t know for certain. But certainly a recommendation from the Ministry when appointments are being considered is to make sure that there is some continuity for that very reason, to ensure that there is some consistency from one to the next as those appointments are being made.”

PAC maintains that this evidence was grossly inaccurate and a borderline attempt to mislead the PAC because the entire board had been changed and, as the CO, she would have supervised the change and cleared the necessary paperwork just days before she appeared before the committee.

“I do recognise that, in light of the actual gazetted changes in the membership of the MDC, the chief officer’s recollection could be considered mistaken or erroneous,” Manderson said. “However, I believe that it is plain to see that the language Ms Ahearn used in her response to PAC clearly indicates she was speaking from her recollection, and at the same time she acknowledged that she could well be mistaken.”

The acting governor said that the CO’s statement contains seven caveats by which she sought to emphasise that, while offering a response, she was speaking from her recollection and simply could not answer the question definitively or conclusively.

“It is, therefore, my opinion, based on the evidence, that there was no attempt to mislead the PAC in any way,” Manderson said. “Given this, and my investigations and advice from the Attorney General’s Office, it is my finding that there is no basis for disciplinary action against the chief officer. As such I am duty-bound to dismiss the complaint,” he added.

But the civil service boss said that he had “only the utmost respect for the work of the Public Accounts Committee”, adding that he expected “all civil servants to demonstrate the same in their dealings with PAC”.

Going forward, Manderson said he would “instruct that all civil servants must inform the committee if they have an imperfect recollection of matters when appearing as witnesses. They should request an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the matter or to provide an answer in writing.”

Despite the exoneration of Ahearn by her boss, she is not completely off the hook yet as the motion filed in parliament could still pass if the government committee members hold fast and manage to persuade one more government back-bencher of their position.

While that scenario is most certainly in question, Ahearn could still face some serious criticisms and further embarrassment during the parliamentary debate when the issues surrounding her ministry are bound to be raised.

These include multiple current scandals concerning the Department of Environmental Health, as well as the CarePay fiasco, where Ahearn had, without consequence, presided over the ministry during the largest successfully prosecuted government corruption case.

