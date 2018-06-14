Manderson challenges PAC’s Ahearn allegations
(CNS): Acting Governor Franz Manderson has said that he will not be taking any disciplinary action against the health ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, because he does not believe that she lied to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), as claimed in the recent correspondence to his office. Manderson said her “recollection could be considered mistaken or erroneous” when she answered a PAC question last year but she had made it clear at the time she was not certain.
The PAC filed a motion in the Legislative Assembly asking the House to hold Ahearn in contempt after the deputy governor’s office had not responded to its letter more than 100 days after it was sent. The PAC members believe it was impossible for Ahearn not to have known that what she was saying was wrong, given her position. They also believe this is at least the third time the ministry boss has lied to the committee and Chairman Ezzard Miller has said it could no longer go unchallenged.
In his eventual response to the committee, however, Manderson has made it clear that he, and by extension government, does not believe Ahearn has done anything wrong. Manderson said that when she answered a question about appointments to the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) she was doing so from memory and told the committee that was the case.
Ahearn had said, “I believe and I don’t have the list in front of me, but I believe that there has been continuity. I don’t think that there has been a change that we’ve changed the board wholesale. But again I am speaking from memory and not from paper in front of me and I don’t know for certain. But certainly a recommendation from the Ministry when appointments are being considered is to make sure that there is some continuity for that very reason, to ensure that there is some consistency from one to the next as those appointments are being made.”
PAC maintains that this evidence was grossly inaccurate and a borderline attempt to mislead the PAC because the entire board had been changed and, as the CO, she would have supervised the change and cleared the necessary paperwork just days before she appeared before the committee.
“I do recognise that, in light of the actual gazetted changes in the membership of the MDC, the chief officer’s recollection could be considered mistaken or erroneous,” Manderson said. “However, I believe that it is plain to see that the language Ms Ahearn used in her response to PAC clearly indicates she was speaking from her recollection, and at the same time she acknowledged that she could well be mistaken.”
The acting governor said that the CO’s statement contains seven caveats by which she sought to emphasise that, while offering a response, she was speaking from her recollection and simply could not answer the question definitively or conclusively.
“It is, therefore, my opinion, based on the evidence, that there was no attempt to mislead the PAC in any way,” Manderson said. “Given this, and my investigations and advice from the Attorney General’s Office, it is my finding that there is no basis for disciplinary action against the chief officer. As such I am duty-bound to dismiss the complaint,” he added.
But the civil service boss said that he had “only the utmost respect for the work of the Public Accounts Committee”, adding that he expected “all civil servants to demonstrate the same in their dealings with PAC”.
Going forward, Manderson said he would “instruct that all civil servants must inform the committee if they have an imperfect recollection of matters when appearing as witnesses. They should request an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the matter or to provide an answer in writing.”
Despite the exoneration of Ahearn by her boss, she is not completely off the hook yet as the motion filed in parliament could still pass if the government committee members hold fast and manage to persuade one more government back-bencher of their position.
While that scenario is most certainly in question, Ahearn could still face some serious criticisms and further embarrassment during the parliamentary debate when the issues surrounding her ministry are bound to be raised.
These include multiple current scandals concerning the Department of Environmental Health, as well as the CarePay fiasco, where Ahearn had, without consequence, presided over the ministry during the largest successfully prosecuted government corruption case.
Category: Local News
This not what Saunders campaigned about. I am so disappointed in him.
Anyone can see that what was said is not a lie.
This is exactly what Cayman does not need right now. Caymanians attacking each other. So sad.
I really was fooled by Saunders. But not again.
2
3
You know I always think that these people are paid too much.
But then I sit back and think, you couldn’t pay me 10k a month to have you commentors living among me while criticizing me like this even when I was found innocent. No sa.
1
0
I believe I can’t say for sure but anyone who supports this motion is useless.
1
0
Finally someone standing up to the bullies. Victimisation of any kind is wrong.
Civil servants take note of this behavior. You could be next. Thankfully you have a leader that will stand up for you.
With so much happening in Cayman it boggles the mind that Ezzard and Saunders have time for this.
1
0
Beautiful lady doing a great job
1
2
Ummh, I don’t, and I’m not speaking from papers here, recollect the wholesale changes that occurred not so long ago right under my nose, but i do wish to advise you that anything that I recollect may not be a recollection of what in fact occurred as my recollection faculties may not be correctly recollecting the recollectable that under normal circumstances should be easily recollected, if memory serves correctly, and therefore is in fact recollecting what I ought to have recollected. I hope I’ve been crystal clear with Y’all.
1
0
If she was in charge during the CarePay years then she should have been gone a long time ago.
13
3
This is not good. The devil’s in the mixture.
Ezzard and Manderson should be seeing eye-to-eye. I don’t like it.
0
0
Wow!! The response in committee was so convoluted and repetitive regarding lack of papers and being unsure ….. coupled with the wholesale change in the committee days before that I come to a different conclusion to the DG. But then again I’m just the man on the clapham bus.
18
3
I just lost respect for Manderson. He was the last hope for the civil service. It feels like I should go into mourning.
5
1
It is this simple. If you read what the chief officer said and conclude that she was lying you are an idiot.
Caymanians are losing their homes and this is the kinda of BS Miller and Saunders are focusing on.
While she is not Jamaican or Cuban she is a Caymanian. Shame on you Saunders and miller. I expected a little better. No vote for you Saunders.
1
1
Frankly, in the private sector if you were so ill-prepared to lead an annual senior management discussion on the goings on within your own department, and attempted to stuff a version that was 180′ from the reality, while having the presence of mind to backpedal an indemnify yourself…you would be $#!tcanned on discovery. This isn’t the PAC looking for a gotcha moment – she owns this malperformance for herself!
3
1
She answered in such a way that she probably couldnt be convicted of not telling the truth but she should be fired for incompetence.
42
11
So a civil servant at the pinnacle has to be instructed to ask for an opportunity to refresh her overtaxed memory? Or to investigate and respond in writing? Eh?
Seriously?
0
0
So the whole board is changed and she doesn’t know it is? Regardless of where she is from that is fishy.I think you would know if an entire board has changed. @3:12, you want a drink or candy with that popcorn? I’m going to the concession stand.
31
4
So we should conclude that she is simply uninformed about or uninterested in the recent doings in her ministry? I mean, given the fiascos about Carepay, the nurses and security, what are we supposed to think?
40
4
Manderson just made her look more unqualified for the job. Not much help 🙂
5
1
Ezzard and Ozzie-all hate driftwood…this is what this is about. Good on Franz for standing up to racist BS.
32
68
Racist BS this is not, is about honesty, accountability and competence which neither of them seem to have or comprehend. These two will support each other to the gallows, they deserve to go down together.
50
15
Well, that will be a first.
6
4
That’s why they complain when the boss says he is delving into destroying their dolly house. It’s same story either the CCTVs. Scam and the taxpayers pay for it. You get promotion for running the ship ashore.
2
0
Would a person who hates driftwood marry two.
34
4
Actually yes. Because he can bully them.
0
0
yes
0
1
The Public Accounts Committee has every right to expect Chief Officers to provide honest, accurate answers to their questions. COs are paid big bucks to know this stuff. A CO can’t have much interest in her work if she can’t remember signing off on something as important as a complete Board change just two weeks ago. Whether this woman is from Canada or George Town, she is expected to be prepared for these hearings. And CNS, what is the allegation of being lied to several times in the past by this same CO? What is the Chairman referring to?
6
2
In Franz’s world it seems that none of troops do any wrong except Dorreen Whittaker
46
18
Doreen didn’t do anything.
17
6
Perhaps she should have organised the DG’s 5k for extra points
2
0
Exactly, she did nothing, zilch, nada zero etc etc
12
1
Storm in a teacup. Now I guess Ezzard and his cohorts will have to go back to drinking coffee on the patio outside Papermans Midtown, and discussing what mischief they can conjure up next.
24
36
It is actually The Daily Grind. Outside coffee and breakfast.
6
3
Full of Beans actually, based on my recollection, but I could be mistaken as I don’t have notes in front of me.
2
0
That’s after Papermans. Can’t drink too much coffee during the day.
0
0
Big surprise, one civil servant protecting another civil servant.
38
12
Popcorn
12
1