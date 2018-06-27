Mandarin to manage proposed Beach Bay resort

(CNS): The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has said it will be managing the new resort in Beach Bay, Bodden Town, that has been in the works for years. A long-promised project at St James Point being developed by Melkonian Capital Management and RAL Development Services, the resort will include a 100-bed hotel and 87 residences branded by the Asia-based hotel chain. Following a press release announcing the chain’s involvement, tourism minister Moses Kirkconnell told the Legislative Assembly that he was “delighted” by the “exciting” news and the arrival of another global recognised brand.

Kirkconnell said it will allow the Cayman Islands to tap into new market sectors and promised to bring many benefits to the islands including creating jobs. He said government had “worked extremely hard in tourism” and he was pleased with the current situation. The minister said it was “a milestone day for the eastern districts” and that his ministry had been asking the developers of this long-planned proposed hotel to look for a five-star brand.

This will be the first five-star hotel not on Seven Mile Beach but Kirkconnell said he looked forward to more leading brand hotels focused on the eastern districts as well as the Sister Islands coming to Cayman.

This particular project has been on the cards for almost a decade and has been the subject of numerous potential resort designs but there has never been a start date on any of them. But as he made the announcement following the press release, Kirkconnell seemed convinced that this time things were going to happen. He said that the coastal works were already ongoing at the site and he was hoping to announce the groundbreaking of the actual building very soon as the hotel, according to the Mandarin, would be opened in 2021. The minister was, however, unable to tell members what new plans there were for the road expansion which had originally been intended to support the development.

The resort will sit on 67 acres with the usual amenities in a five-star hotel including swimming pools, spa and fitness centre as well as five restaurants and bars with its own farm to provide a ‘farm to table’ dining experience.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said the developer had “assembled a spectacular site and has the long-term vision to create a unique resort experience…”

Ryan Melkonian, the managing partner of the owning firm, said they were creating “a very special destination that we expect will be among the best in the Caribbean”.

Category: Business, Local News, Tourism