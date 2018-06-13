Man gets six years for hitting boss with hammer

(CNS): A former warehouse man at Foster’s Supermarket has been sent to jail for six years after he was convicted of wounding with intent for hitting his supervisor on the head with a hammer. Dain Damean McPherson (33), who is from Jamaica, was working at the Countryside branch of the supermarket when he attacked his boss, which he claimed was a result of persistent bullying. McPherson had claimed self-defence but CCTV footage clearly showed the worker pick up the hammer, pursue and then attack his victim, hitting him on the head several times.

As he handed down the sentence via video link, Justice Michael Wood said that the evidence against him had been “overwhelming” and it was clear that McPherson was not acting in self-defence, even if he had been provoked, and that he had the clear intention of doing his victim harm.

The judge said it was clear from the CCTV footage that McPherson had attacked the supervisor with the hammer and caused him a severe head injury. And even when his co-workers had taken the hammer and disarmed him, he had picked up a knife, albeit for just a few seconds, illustrating further intent.

Justice Woods told McPherson that it was luck that his victim had not sustained an even more serious injury. With very little to mitigate the situation, other than his previous clean record and many references indicating that this was completely out of character, the judge jailed the man for six years and recommended his deportation once he has served his time.

Category: Courts, Crime