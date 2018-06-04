GT man dodges jail after machete fight

(CNS): Randon Odell Davis (20), who originally faced attempted murder charges following a fight with his estranged wife’s ex-lover, walked away from court Friday after a judge handed down a nine-month suspended sentence. On hearing the full facts of the case and the admissions that had been made by Davis, when he pleaded guilty to wounding as a result of excessive self-defence, Justice Greaves found that the situation amounted to a fight, in which Davis’ victim came off the worst. Given the defendant’s clean record, the judge decided not to send Davis to jail.

The fight happened when both men and the woman they had both had relationships with were at the same location in George Town because the woman had invited them there.

The woman had a fight with the complainant and reported back to Davis that he had hurt her finger during an altercation with the car keys. In the anger of the moment of what the judge described as a case of “a lady with two fools”, Davis and his victim had both armed themselves with machetes and launched into a fight, but Davis struck two major blows to his victim’s head.

The court heard that the attack was completely out of character for Davis, who was said to be deeply remorseful for what happened. But tempers had run high and Davis was faced with an armed man who was considerably bigger than him, and he admitted lashing out and using excessive force to defend himself.

The judge said it was a lovers triangle and could even be said to be a crime of passion, where Davis had gone to the aid of a “damsel in distress”. Justice Greaves said such cases are difficult to sentence because even the wisest of people can find themselves in this situation.

“I believe both men were responsible but one came off worse than the other,” he said, before he handed down the nine-month term and suspended it for a year.

Category: Courts, Crime