Machete-wielding robbers hold up barber shop

(CNS) Two masked men, one of whom was armed with a machete, made off with cash and personal belongings after robbing a George Town barber shop on Thursday evening. Police said that at about 7:40pm on 28 June they received a report of the commercial robbery on Eastern Avenue, close to the junction of School Road. The suspects entered the shop brandishing a machete and demanded cash. They then fled on foot towards the rear of the shop, towards School Road. No one was injured during the incident.

One of the suspects was short, of brown complexion and had a black cloth covering his face. The other suspect was also short, of dark complexion and wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious on Eastern Avenue yesterday evening, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

