Lecturer jailed for 3½ yrs for child porn images

(CNS): Pierre Michel Pavlov Rameau (49), a former maths professor at University College of the Cayman Islands, has been jailed for three and a half years. However, the judge made it clear that were it not for the sentencing guidelines and principles relating to this particular crime, he would have liked to have doubled it, as he said it was a “bad case” for which he had struggled to find the right sentence. Rameau was charged with 12 counts of possessing indecent pictures and videos of children, representing around 1,600 images.

But these were merely sample charges, as the quantity of images the lecturer had on his various devious was so massive the police were unable to catalog them all. Across a number of laptops, his phone, various external drives and thumb drives, the judge estimated that Rameau could have had as much as 800,000 images. He was also a member of several social media child porn groups where he had access to even more indecent and depraved images.

As he handed down his ruling Thursday afternoon, Justice Greaves made it clear that he felt the number and content of the images was so terrible he should have had “the book thrown at him”, but he accepted the submissions by both the crown and the defence about the guidelines relating to the possession of indecent images of children where there is no evidence of sharing and distribution or being involved in the production of the material.

Handing Rameau five years, he also gave him the usual 33% discount for his immediate plea because, despite the overwhelming evidence, if Rameau had chosen to go to trial it would have been a very painful experience for those involved. He said it would have been particularly bad for a jury that would have had to view images that were “so gross and unpalatable it would be beyond the pale to describe them”.

When Rameau was given an opportunity to comment before the judge passed sentence, he chose to remain silent. Justice Greaves, on the other hand, had significant comment to make on the case and raised a number of major concerns about the defendant as he outlined his ruling.

“This case troubles me deeply and I have spent a considerable amount of time struggling with what I think might be an appropriate sentence,” he said as he indicated he did not think the parameters set out in the guidelines were sufficient.

He noted that Rameau had videos as well as still images that were cataloged by the police showing children, some of whom were mere toddlers, being flagrantly sexually exploited in every conceivable act with adult men and each other, where in some cases the children’s faces were visible, as was the pain they were enduring.

Justice Greaves raised his concerns that Rameau, as a professor, had been in a position of trust which he abused. The judge said he “shuddered” at the thought of the students being “exposed to such a warped mind”. Rameau, he said, was “just too dangerous to be with young people”, particularly in an education institution where he had control over the students and the “power to make them or break them”.

Laying out the sentences for each of the dozen counts, with the longest term being five years on one of the counts containing the most offensive and egregious images and videos, he made it clear he regretted the requirement to make the sentences concurrent.

He told Rameau that he consider him to be “unfit to be in these islands, unfit to be in education and unfit to be among people’s children”, as he recommended that he was deported after completing his sentence.

The court had heard earlier that Rameau was arrested and charged before the introduction of sexual offenders orders and so could not be subject to that new tool in the criminal justice arsenal for sexual offenders.

But prosecutors said the legislature was considering making the law retrospective, and if so, the crown would return to court to seek such an order. Despite being deported, the order would remain over Rameau’s head, acting as a warning of his potential threat to children to the authorities in the United States, where he is understood to be a citizen, or to his native Haiti.

The court also heard that there is still no sexual offenders treatment programme at HMP Northward and no unit to house people convicted of such offences. As a result, Rameau is being held in the prison’s high security unit in a single cell for his own protection and is locked down 23 hours per day.

