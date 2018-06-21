Leave the sea turtles alone

I saw people at Public Beach recently pick up a turtle that was trying to come in presumably to lay eggs. Only when I said something to them did they put it down and leave it alone, but the turtle then swam back out and didn’t come back. Would you remind people that live and visit here that should they see turtles on the beach that it is against the law to pet or pick them up?

