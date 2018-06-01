Latest forecast predicts ‘average’ season

(CNS): As the Atlantic hurricane season officially begins, experts are predicting an “average” number of storms this year, which means around 14 in total, with the recent Sub-tropical Storm Alberto thrown into the mix. In the update from Colorado State University, the forecasters have dropped their earlier forecast to six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. Below-average sea-surface temperatures are expected to influence the hurricane season in our region, leading to the reduced prediction, but experts warn it takes only one storm to claim lives and property.

Dr Phil Klotzbach, the lead a tropical scientist at CSU, said conditions were less conducive for an active Atlantic hurricane season than was present in late March, when he published his last long-range forecast. He added that the cooler-than-average waters in the tropical Atlantic are being driven by northerly winds around the eastern periphery of a strong area of high pressure over the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean.

But the scientists believe there could be further adjustments to the forecast.

“If the tropical Atlantic were to remain anomalously cool or if El Niño were to develop unexpectedly, the seasonal forecast would be lowered with our July or August updates,” the weather report stated. “However, if the tropical Atlantic were to anomalously warm and the tropical Pacific were to remain neutral, the seasonal forecast could be increased in future updates,” it concluded, illustrating the unpredictability of long-range forecasting and the need for those of us living in the hurricane belt to be prepared.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said there was no sign of tropical cyclone formation during the next five days. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service predicts light winds and slight seas over the next 24 hours, with only isolated showers.

