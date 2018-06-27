LA to sit for less than a week despite packed agenda

27/06/2018
(CNS): The Legislative Assembly was due to convene Wednesday at 10am with a list of legislative work, including amendments to the Liquor Licensing Law to pave the way for Sunday sales at stores and a number of changes to the Immigration Law ahead of the creation of the government’s new workforce agency. The sitting is only expected to last until next Tuesday before the parliament will close for summer. But the lawmakers are set to plough through a considerable amount of government work as well as business carried over from the last sitting and the controversial contempt motion.

So far this year, the government has called just one meeting, which lasted for just three days in March, when it was unable to complete the full agenda. This will now be added to the current session.

Last year following the election, the government called just two meetings, a three-day session in August followed by the Budget Address for one day in October, and a week in November dealing largely with the debate on the address and Finance Committee.

