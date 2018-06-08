Kudos to Hurley’s for going green

(Auntie): Today is World Oceans Day, so this seems like a very good day to recognise Hurley’s for a total switch from plastic to paper shopping bags, having awarded Jacques Scott for the same thing last month. However, I have to note that I did contact the other main supermarkets about their policy on this and there are good arguments for not going all paper right now, which are outlined below.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature