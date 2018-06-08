Inquest finds misadventure in deadly EE road smash

(CNS): The deaths of Shannay Delapenha (22), Ian Mansell (72), Pamela Mansell (74) and Marlene Wright (60) in a major crash in East End last year were found to have been caused by misadventure following an inquest this week. The jury returned the verdict after hearing details of how Delapenha, a resident of the Cayman Islands who was driving a black Honda Accord, and Mansell, a visitor who was driving a Kia Rio, came to be involved in a head-on crash on Austin Conolly Drive around 7pm on 18 May 2017.

Although it was determined that Delapenha was speeding and drifted into the path of Mansell, the jury nevertheless found misadventure rather than unlawful killing.

Just minutes before the collision, a police officer had clocked the Honda doing around 57mph in a 30mph zone before Delapenha drove around a blind corner, where he lost control and swerved into the path of the Kia. The inquest heard that Delapenha was trying to outrun the police as he was in an uninsured car carrying a significant amount of poached conch.

According to the autopsy, all four died at the scene. Another two passengers travelling with Delapenha were badly injured and taken to the hospital. Delapenha, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, died as a result of blunt impact trauma to his head and body.

The Mansells and Wright, all British citizens on holiday and staying at the Morritts Tortuga Club, were wearing seat belts, which in the case of Wright had caused her death when her head was severed by the belt. Both the Mansells had multiple injuries consistent with high speed seat belt impact trauma as well as blunt impact trauma.

