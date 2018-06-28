Immigration bill focused on local rights

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said the latest amendment to the ever-changing immigration law reflected the government’s commitment to enhance and “streamline the immigration processes directly related to Caymanians and their dependents”, when he presented the bill. He said some of the changes addressed anomalies in the law that had been “of grave concern” for some time relating to what are commonly known as ghost Caymanians and procedures for the spouses of Caymanians to achieve status. Alongside other changes, the amendment bill paves the way for the forthcoming transition of immigration into the new department of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) and the border control agency.

McLaughlin told the parliament that the legislation would support the right to family life and help in the creation of a fair work permit and permanent residency regime that does not disenfranchise Caymanians in the pursuit of employment or limit their career advancement. He said this bill was not the end of the planned changes for the law as government strove towards the vision of full employment among locals.

Although government didn’t escape criticism from the opposition benches about their failure to address the ongoing challenges local people face in the workplace, the bill was largely supported by all the members of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday evening, as it passed through a second reading.

As well as lifting sunset clauses on Caymanians who have fallen through the legal loopholes, largely down to the fact that being born in Cayman does not automatically convey status and other issues over who actually is a Caymanians by right of descent, it paves the way for spouses of Caymanians to be treated equitably, as spouses of permanent residents who, because of these legal anomalies, were able to achieve status before the husbands and wives of local people.

The law also gives the same power over work and residency related immigration decisions to the director of WORC, the new employment unit, as those of the chief immigration officer. The new law also creates a separate asylum appeals tribunal and changes the conditions for specialist caregiver permits.

McLaughlin said the bill would enable government to enhance the processes surrounding immigration that directly related to Caymanians.

Winding up after the debate, he criticised Kenneth Bryan in particular for what he said was a rant after the youngest member had questioned what was actually being done to improve the lot of the locals who are struggling to get by and dismissed the creation of WORC as just another name change without any meaningful improvements. He also criticised the local media for some comments made in print editorials that government had no business in recruitment.

McLaughlin warned that if this government didn’t get the balance right with the creation of the new WORC unit and enable Caymanians to participate in the successful economy, the resentments that are already clear to anyone paying attention would grow. He said if the opposition took charge, those in the business community criticising the current government efforts to include locals would soon realise why they should have been behind this government’s drive for change.

The premier said the aim was to meet the ever-changing needs in the community and address the obvious deficiencies in current legislation. “The goal has always been to protect Caymanian workers and ensure they got opportunities,” he said, adding that despite some problems the system has worked and at present some 95% of Caymanians in the workforce have a job.

