Illegal immigrant wanted after violent encounter

(CNS): The Department of Immigration (DOI) is hunting for a Jamaican national who is suspected to be in Cayman illegally and who threatened immigration officers wanting to question him with a machete when they encountered him this week in West Bay. Officials are asking the public to help locate Fabian “Jason” Hubert Williams (43), who is about 5’7” and weighs around 170lbs. He has dark complexion, dark brown eyes and black hair, and is known to frequent the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay. Williams was last seen in Peanut Lane in the area on Monday, 25 June, when he threatened officers with the machete before jumping through a window of an abandoned building and running off through a dense thicket of thorn bushes.

It is believed that he has no right to be on the islands. DOI officials are therefore reminding the public that it is an offence to help someone who does not have legal authorisation to remain here, which carries a maximum penalty of CI$50,000 fine or seven years imprisonment.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to immediately contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky. The public can also provide information by calling 911 or their district police station.

Category: Crime, Immigration