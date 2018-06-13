Garbage collection troubles continue

(CNS): Department of Environmental Health officials have apologised yet again for garbage collection problems. This time the areas affected are in George Town and include Windsor Park, Banana Walk, Grand Harbour and Prospect Drive. Pick-up is scheduled to resume in these areas tomorrow (Thursday). In other areas of the capital where there have been sustained delays in garbage collection, the DEH said that this should resume today (Wednesday).

These areas are Shadow Lane, Wahoo Lane, Brinkley Road, Casper Walk, Merrendale, Short Lane, Webb Road to inside Seymour Drive, Bramble Road to Andresen Drive, South Church Street, Walker’s Road and Denham Thompson Way.

The latest problems in the collection schedule come as Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the ministry responsible for the department, is facing potential charges of contempt over allegations that she misled the Public Accounts Committee.

Meanwhile, DEH Director Roydell Carter has been on enforced leave for mysterious reasons for more than six months. Government officials have failed to explain his absence to the public, even though it is believed that the public purse is still paying Carter’s full salary and benefits.

In a release about the problems relating to the George Town garbage collections, the DEH apologised to residents in the affected areas.

Officials urged anyone whose garbage has still not been collected to call the department office at 949-6696 or by emailing [email protected]

