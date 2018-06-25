Fugitive claims health issues for absence

(CNS): David Meadors (53), who was convicted of possession of an illegal gun but failed to appear in court last month for additional charges, is in the United States at his home in Hollywood, South Florida, according to a report in the local press. Meadors told the Sun Sentinel that he did not answer bail because he has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that Cayman was not capable of dealing with. A warrant has been issued for the US national, who was building a home on Cayman Brac, but it is not yet clear if the director of public prosecutions has made an extradition request for the fugitive.

Meadors was charged with several firearms-related offences when the authorities found a handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, an air pistol and a BB rifle among his possessions in a container at the building site of his home and a rental unit he was staying in while he built the new house. Having already pleaded guilty to possessing an unlicensed 9mm Glock, he was due to face trial for the ammunition, air pistol and BB gun. He denies knowledge of those items, claiming that he did not pack the container.

Having been allowed to travel for medical reasons, despite his conviction over the handgun, Meadors claimed it was his health that led him to defy the court.

“I was put in a no-win situation by having to decide between defying the court’s order or defying my doctors’ orders,” he told the Florida-based news house. He added that the “Cayman Islands have no way of taking care of my medical needs”, and claimed the courts had not given any thought to how they would do so if he came back.

Meadors maintains that he had the Glock because he had travelled by boat from Florida to the Brac and needed a gun on board to protect himself. He also said he did not know he needed a licence to possess a gun in Cayman. He told the Sun Sentinel that he and his wife had identified Cayman Brac as their dream destination for a retirement home and had been coming to the island to work on it since 2016.

Meadors said he believed he was being treated unfairly because in other cases where lawful US gun owners have been found coming into Cayman with their weapons and ammunition, they are generally fined, whereas he is facing the mandatory minimum sentence for gun possession of seven years.

Following his failure to appear last month and the warrant issued for his arrest, the court also set a trial date for November after the crown said it was going to try to locate Meadors.

His decision to abscond is likely to cost him and a number of other people dearly. Meadors had not only placed a cash deposit with the court of $5,000 but a charge of $400,000 was also attached to his land on the Brac.

Three local people had also pooled resources and offered a further $23,000 in sureties to secure his bail. Those individuals now stand to lose that cash.

