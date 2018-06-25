Five days to go as amnesty attracts more guns

(CNS): With less than one week to go before the end of the current firearms amnesty, another two weapons and much more ammunition have been turned in. Police said that more than 460 rounds of ammunition and 11 weapons have now been handed in. So far, three handguns and eight rifles have been taken off the streets and the RCIPS offered its thanks to members of the public “who have so far chosen to help make the community safer”, and encouraged others to follow their example during the last five days of the amnesty.

Once the ‘no questions asked’ amnesty ends Saturday, there will be no more clemency for those who have guns without a licence. The police will revert back to prosecuting illegal possession, which upon conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years to those who plead guilty and ten years for those convicted after trial.

For detailed information on how to surrender a firearm during the amnesty visit the RCIPS website here.

