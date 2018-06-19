Firetruck swipes SUV at major GT junction

(CNS): Police were on the scene of yet another alarming collision in George Town on Tuesday, after a firetruck reportedly collided with an SUV, flipping the vehicle into the air. The crash happened just after 2pm at the junction of Shedden Road and North Sound Road in central George Town, close to Jacques Scott. The female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital, having escaped the major collision with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that motorists are being advised to avoid the area. It is, however, one of the capital’s busiest junctions.

Following the police report, the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed the involvement of a member of the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) in the collision and said it had “deployed an independent qualified accident re-constructionist to the scene”.

Officials said that the fire service was committed to working with him and the police in a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the crash.

Category: Local News