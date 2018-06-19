Firetruck swipes SUV at major GT junction
(CNS): Police were on the scene of yet another alarming collision in George Town on Tuesday, after a firetruck reportedly collided with an SUV, flipping the vehicle into the air. The crash happened just after 2pm at the junction of Shedden Road and North Sound Road in central George Town, close to Jacques Scott. The female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital, having escaped the major collision with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police said that motorists are being advised to avoid the area. It is, however, one of the capital’s busiest junctions.
Following the police report, the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed the involvement of a member of the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) in the collision and said it had “deployed an independent qualified accident re-constructionist to the scene”.
Officials said that the fire service was committed to working with him and the police in a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the crash.
Was the fire truck using their sirens or just driving?
Motorists need to pay more attention when they hear sirens, many of then have music so loud, they really don’t hear them.
How do you know the driver of the SUV heard the sirens?
I doubt anyone would hear or see a big-a$$ fire truck coming and choose to ignore it!
I don’t know if anyone else has noticed it, but I find that with these modern sirens it is very difficult to determine which direction the emergency vehicle is coming from; and you only really know once the vehicle is almost on top of you.
Maybe we can go back to some more old-fashioned sirens, because you could tell straight away from which direction the emergency vehicle was traveling.
The UK have had directional sirens for years. They rely on two different sounds, one a standard down, the second is used as you approach a junction.
Common sense would tell you if you hear one getting louder, pull off the side of the road or stop.
You dont need to know where its coming from.
Yes you do, you would not stop on a dual carriageway separated by a median for an emergency vehicle coming in the opposite direction.
Well you certainly slow down until you figure out where it’s coming from instead of just driving like an a hole.
When you hear the siren you pull over immediately. That’s the rule. You seem to think that you should only pull over to let them overtake you, and others seem to think that the siren is a good opportunity for them to overtake others who are pulling over.
It’s a massive bright red truck with flashing lights on top. If you don’t see it till it’s on top of you please stop driving.
Ambulances and Fire trucks have a history of overturning themselves. They are appalling drivers when responding to an emergency. Its like an excuse to drive reckless.
And why shouldn’t anyone be surprised? A combination of appalling general standards in driving and the same standard applied to a fire truck, oh god what could go wrong?
Whilst the police will get to bottom of who was at fault, Cayman must address the standards of driving and stop the carnage.
Raise the standard of the basic test and test all expats who do not hold a UK license, (imagine the revenue). We should also put advice cards in all hire cars, especially those which are left hand drive or whose odometers are in KPH.
And before the whiners start and question the UK standard, do your homework, it’s one of the highest standards in the world and would easily apply here if the political will to implement a significant road safety policy was there.
To release drivers from third world countries onto roads which are already filled with the hopeless, inattentive and erratic is a recipe for disaster. Then add US drivers that are used to driving on the right, constantly break island speed limits and aren’t used to driving on roads with roundabouts or bends in, and boom!
There you go again blaming all other nationalities.. In the USA you get Drivers Ed as an elective in high school, usually taken during summer school. Your parents insurance then gives a discount and you get a new driver that knows the rules of the road rather than learning how to drive from the parents that don’t know the rules of the road. In Cayman, you have to pay for driving lessons and most Caymanians don’t think it’s necessary.
