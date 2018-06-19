Finance expert moves to community affairs
(CNS): André Ebanks has been appointed as the deputy chief officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs, in a change of direction for his government career. Ebanks was previously the senior legislative policy adviser in the financial services ministry, where he helped draft legislation such as the the Limited Liability Companies Law, 2016 and the revamped Accountants Law, impacting the work of the more affluent members of the community. He will now be second in command at a ministry that deals with some of the poorest people on the islands.
Officials said in a press release about his appointment that Ebanks was “perfectly happy in his previous post” but “felt compelled to take up the challenge of his latest post when he considered the best interests of the country as a whole”.
With a degree in sociology, a former member of both the gender equality tribunal and the Human Rights Committee, Ebanks was described as having the experience and qualifications that make him the ideal candidate for the deputy chief officer role. He said his goal is to strengthen legislation, policy and procedures which impact the most vulnerable in society.
“The Ministry of Community Affairs is principally two vital departments: Department of Children and Family Services and the Needs Assessment Unit, along with finance, administrative, policy and gender affairs staff,” he said. “The subject areas covered are essential services that directly affect the very fabric of our society. And if not carefully considered and enhanced as necessary, the results will have a material adverse impact on nearly every sector of society, such as financial services, tourism, education, national security and health care.”
Recognising the importance of this appointment, Acting Governor Franz Manderson, who is head of the civil service, welcomed Ebanks to the leadership team and said he was looking forward to working with him.
“I am delighted to see another young and talented Caymanian promoted in the civil service,” Manderson, who has been focused on succession planning for public servants, added.
Before joining the civil service, Ebanks spent nearly 15 years in the private sector working for offshore legal firm, Walkers.
Category: Jobs, Local News
I am a little puzzled, he spent 15 years with Walkers but does not have a law degree?. He was a senior policy advisor in the financial services ministry, but has a degree in sociology?.
What does make sense is his current move, but the wording of the press release sounds a bit dubious, more like he is now employed where he should have been in the first place.
Congrats Mr. Ebanks, we know your work ethic and hopefully the more stubborn people in top management will be willing to take on fresh ideas and allow you to exercise your expertise in your new position.
I find that the older civil servants do not upgrade their skill set frequently and expect things to continue as they were doing them 30 years ago and they are very resistant to change, especially if that change is being suggested by someone that is younger.
Best wishes and continued success to you sir!
Congrats Mr. Ebanks.
There is a propensity and a well practiced habit within the public service to appoint persons to functions quite different from which they’ve been trained. Why does that happen so often? Is that a “hidden” strategy to set people up for failure?
Perhaps that could explain some of the ineptness in the public service!
Great guy! Wish you all the best!
This is great news and all..but even with Mr. Ebanks this ministry is in trouble and so are our people without radical change. The issues facing the Cayman Islands in terms of poverty are quite serious and nobody there is either A) qualified enough to address the prevalent social issues or B) is willing to roll up their sleeves and get it done. Does the CO have a clue what she is doing? Does the NAU director? What about the Premier? If none of them know, then who? What have they accomplished recently? They need to go back to basics, get out in the community and conduct some serious research and make the difficult decisions to get us back on track! People are losing jobs everyday, losing their homes, their livelihood and hope. What are we doing for them?
Our people deserve better than this half a$$ Ministry with two departments. Who even creates a “Ministry” with two subjects? It’s an insult to the few bright caymanians who work there. Mr Ebanks- best of luck!
Congrats. So many bright young caymanians being promoted in the civil service.
Yep! Persons that come from the private sector a re more interested in moving Government forward. However, they have a big challenge added to their work load and that is to overcome the paper, Pepsi and patti persons who are weighing the Government down.
Now, look at the ambition of this young man. Keep up the good works!
Congratulations to a very capable young man, wishing you all the best. Please do not fall into the status quo, if it is not done today, tomorrow will be fine.
Congrats! The new CO will need his expertise as it appears this Ministry has been cursed by poor leadership and the poor people suffer because of it. Last CO was finally removed but not much better with new CO. Hopefully she will take guidance from Mr. Ebanks who seems to come with a wealth of knowledge with his private sector experience. With the worlds smallest Ministry they surely should get it right this time.
