Finance expert moves to community affairs

(CNS): André Ebanks has been appointed as the deputy chief officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs, in a change of direction for his government career. Ebanks was previously the senior legislative policy adviser in the financial services ministry, where he helped draft legislation such as the the Limited Liability Companies Law, 2016 and the revamped Accountants Law, impacting the work of the more affluent members of the community. He will now be second in command at a ministry that deals with some of the poorest people on the islands.

Officials said in a press release about his appointment that Ebanks was “perfectly happy in his previous post” but “felt compelled to take up the challenge of his latest post when he considered the best interests of the country as a whole”.

With a degree in sociology, a former member of both the gender equality tribunal and the Human Rights Committee, Ebanks was described as having the experience and qualifications that make him the ideal candidate for the deputy chief officer role. He said his goal is to strengthen legislation, policy and procedures which impact the most vulnerable in society.

“The Ministry of Community Affairs is principally two vital departments: Department of Children and Family Services and the Needs Assessment Unit, along with finance, administrative, policy and gender affairs staff,” he said. “The subject areas covered are essential services that directly affect the very fabric of our society. And if not carefully considered and enhanced as necessary, the results will have a material adverse impact on nearly every sector of society, such as financial services, tourism, education, national security and health care.”

Recognising the importance of this appointment, Acting Governor Franz Manderson, who is head of the civil service, welcomed Ebanks to the leadership team and said he was looking forward to working with him.

“I am delighted to see another young and talented Caymanian promoted in the civil service,” Manderson, who has been focused on succession planning for public servants, added.

Before joining the civil service, Ebanks spent nearly 15 years in the private sector working for offshore legal firm, Walkers.

