Dozen fake ‘premiers’ on social media

(CNS): Online scammers appear to be going to town on faking the identity of the Cayman Islands premier. The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit said it is currently investigating various scams where people impersonate government ministers and other high-ranking members of the civil service, including Attorney General Samuel Bulgin. However, the scammers focus particularly on the identity of Premier Alden McLaughlin, and there are at least a dozen fake profiles of him on Instagram alone. The financial cops said the scammers are claiming to offer intended victims funds from a “United Nations Grant” of various sorts.

The police are urging the public to watch out for these cons and said that the premier does not have an official Instagram account. People are advised not to communicate with any profiles that they suspect may be scammers and to be wary of any solicitations for financial details or donations via Instagram or any other social media.

Below are some of the Instagram profiles impersonating the Premier supplied by the FCU:

1) mclaughlin.alden

2) hon_alden_mclaughlin

3) hon_alden_mclauglin

4) hon.alden

5) mclaughlin_aldin

6) honorable_alden

7) gtaldenm

8) hon_mclaughlinald

9) hon_mclaughlin_jr1

10) mclaughlin_alden

If anyone encounters one of these fake profiles, they are asked to take a screenshot and forward it to the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit by emailing RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky.

