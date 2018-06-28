Ex cop and former bodyguard to run EMC

(CNS): A former police officer, bodyguard and labour department inspector who has also worked in the business world has been appointed as the new assistant director of Electronic Monitoring for the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC). Sean Vasquez will be looking after the Electronic Monitoring Centre (EMC) and act as the CCTV administrator for the national camera programme in one of the country’s major security jobs. The EMC provides surveillance of offenders who are tagged by the courts, prison service and the police and looks after some 300 cameras.

Vasquez, who is Caymanian, served in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) for almost a decade, where he worked in specialist departments, such as the Drugs Task Force, the Joint Intelligence Unit and serious crimes task forces. After serving in the RCIPS, he worked in the private sector before moving to Cape Town, South Africa, where he was certified as a High Risk Close Personal Protection Officer.

After returning home to the Cayman Islands, Vasquez joined the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority’s Investments and Securities Division, and then the Department of Labour and Pensions as a labour and pensions inspector.

In his new job, Vasquez said he was looking forward to building on the existing framework of the department, and supporting the vision for public safety communications in Cayman.

“This new role will allow me to work with the director and the team to ensure that critical public safety technology is current and efficiently managed,” he stated. “I am committed, along with my colleagues, to the continued delivery of quality customer service to all stakeholders, in alignment with the deputy governor’s vision of a world-class civil service.”

DPSC Director Julian Lewis said the department continues to strive to provide world class services. “We need people with the talent, experience and knowledge who are committed to serving and meeting the public safety needs of the community. Mr Vasquez brings a strong background in public safety communications and I look forward to working with him as we provide the Cayman Islands with the next generation of public safety communications services,” he added.

