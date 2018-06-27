Ed ministry rolls out new inspection framework

(CNS): All schools in the Cayman Islands, including non-government institutions, will be measured under new standards from the start of the new academic year in September, education officials have said. The Office of Educational Standards has published a framework document, “Successful Schools and Achieving Students“, which sets out the new standards and serves as a self-evaluation tool for schools to assess their own attainment. Developed by the office director, Peter Carpenter, it will measure schools in six areas: student achievement, personal and social development, student support, health and safety, effective teaching, curriculum and school leadership.

Drawing on prior efforts of past educators and inspectors and recent consultations with a wide array of stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, Education Council, principals, school administrators, teachers, parents and the public, the evaluations are based on a four-point scale. Progress at schools will be measured as excellent, good, satisfactory or weak. Each category is broken down so school leaders know that excellent means exceptionally high quality of performance or practice while at the bottom end weak would suggest the quality of the six areas is not yet at the level required for local schools.

Those institutions measured as weak will be expected to take urgent measures to improve the quality of any aspect of their performance or practice that is judged at this level.

“Until now, there has been no explicit guide that has directed schools to the features of excellence,” said Carpenter about his framework. “Now everyone is on the same page, and the framework is readily available for all to see. I was pleased to see that West End Primary School’s principal, April Tibbetts, used the ‘Successful Schools and Achieving Students’ framework this year and, in fact, the school was able to demonstrate the impact that good self-evaluation can have on school improvement.”

Tibbetts said the school staff used the self-evaluation framework for reflection in the final term of this academic year. She found the document provided clear indicators for each level of practice.

“We were able to rate our school’s current practice as well as identify areas for improvement that could raise our school performance level,” she said. “Having used this tool in our evaluation, we had a good understanding of what inspectors were looking for and the rating scale they use. We have several actions for the 2018-19 school year that come directly from our self-evaluation and the framework document. We truly appreciate the resource and strive for excellence in the future.”

Chair of the Education Council, Dan Scott, thanked the education standards office for the framework and offered his support for it, as he said the board believed it is a beneficial tool for progressing education in the Cayman Islands.

Category: Education, Local News