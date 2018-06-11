Deputy governor awarded royal gong

(CNS): Cayman’s top public servant and career government leader, Franz Manderson, has been awarded in the Queen’s 2018 Birthday Honours with a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for “his sterling services to the Cayman Islands,” according to a government release. The latest royal gong to be bestowed on a Caymanian was announced at the celebrations on Saturday (see Cayman marks the Queen’s birthday). Manderson joined the civil service straight from school at just 16-years-old and is now in charge of the administrative arm of government with a budget of more than half a billion dollars and 3,600 staff.

“I was surprised; I didn’t see it coming,” he said on hearing of his award. “I was a bit shocked but I was very happy and very grateful.”

Asked what he thought people’s reaction might be, he said, “I have enjoyed a lot of support during my entire civil service career and now as deputy governor. I want people to understand that they helped me receive this as well. I’ve had great support from my family, great role models and a dedicated group of civil servants, including chief officers, who support me. So, I would like people to celebrate this as their award. I have not done this by myself.”

He began as a teenager, as far down the pecking order as possible, as an hourly paid worker with the Department of Immigration. But he was soon promoted up the ranks, culminating in his appointment as chief immigration officer in July 2004.

“Tempered in the forge of one of the islands’ most demanding frontline departments, he continued to impress co-workers and seniors with his strong work ethic and ability to make qualitative advances in policy formation and application,” official said in a release about Manderson’s award.

In July 2009 he was promoted to the post of deputy chief secretary in the Portfolio of Internal and External Affairs. Following the implementation of the new Constitution, which renamed the post of chief secretary to deputy governor, Manderson’s title also changed to chief officer.

In 2012 the United Kingdom secretary of state, in consultation with then governor Duncan Taylor, approved his appointment as deputy governor and head of the civil service. He is also a member of Cabinet and the first official member of the Legislative Assembly.

During his current tenure, Manderson is credited with strong leadership and development, public sector reform, budget management, performance management, strategic planning and implementation, as well as policy development. Officials also said that under his stewardship, the majority of ministries and portfolios are now maintaining unqualified audit opinions of their financial statements, a dramatic improvement in performance. He is also said to have been instrumental in delivering budget surpluses in excess of $100 million over the last few years.

Although the Standards in Public Life legislation has still not been implemented, in the release about Manderson, officials pointed to some key pieces of legislation designed to improve governance that were piloted by Manderson, such as the Procurement Law, and the Public Authorities Law.

In January 2018 he rolled out the first-ever 5-Year Strategic Plan to modernise the civil service by delivering an outstanding customer experience, forming exceptional leadership, seeking excellence in talent development, fostering effective communication and demonstrating excellence in governance practices.

Outside of his job as a career government employee, Manderson also earned a law degree, completing his legal studies at the University of Liverpool. As an attorney-at-law, he was called to the Cayman Islands Bar in July 2004 and later appointed as a justice of the peace in 2008.

He has founded the popular DG’s 5K Challenge, which has raised in excess of $272,500 for local charities and is one of the most well-attended walk/run events in the Cayman Islands. His promotion of wellness activities has had a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of civil servants and members of the private sector.

