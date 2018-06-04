Denial of theft leads to lengthy jail term

(CNS): A woman who stole almost $58,000 from her employer was given a 45-month jail term Friday, when the court heard that she had shown no remorse for her crime and sought to blame others for a course of offending where she was stealing on a daily basis for more than five weeks while working Logic in 2013. As Magistrate Kirsty Ann-Gunn handed down the near four-year sentence to Cavenna Ellis (35), she said the woman had exploited the trust placed in her by her employers.

The magistrate found a relatively high degree of planning, as she pointed to the detailed notes that Ellis must have taken to commit the crime, as a required a complex juggling with fraudulent deposit slips.

The court also took note of Ellis’ lack of remorse and that throughout the trial she had blamed others for her crimes and accused the police of coercing an original confession aggravating her culpability. The magistrate noted that, before recanting her admissions, she had claimed that she had taken the cash to cover medical expenses for her mother and that there was no evidence that Ellis had been using the stolen cash to fund an extravagant lifestyle. However, the court noted that many people who find themselves in challenging financial circumstances due to health care costs do not resort to crime.

For a number of administrative reasons and various unrelated challenges, the case has taken some five years to resolve, and as a result of that delay in justice, the magistrate dropped what would have been a five-year term to three years and nine months. Magistrate Gunn also noted that Ellis’ circumstances have changed significantly since her arrest in 2013. She is now the sole breadwinner for her three children, as her husband does not have the legal right to work in Cayman, so they will all now be forced to leave the jurisdiction.

