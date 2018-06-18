Customs ditches red tape for passengers under limits

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs Department has announced that it is ditching the requirement for all passengers to fill in customs forms if they have not exceeded their duty free allowances when flying into Cayman. The department is trusting passengers to be honest and air travellers who are within the legal limits for goods, alcohol and tobacco will no longer need to fill in forms. Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the majority of passengers arriving on most flights do not warrant the same level of scrutiny as the few who are in breach of the law or intent on committing criminal offences.

“This policy change represents another step in our transition from the traditional gatekeepers approach to the more effective, intelligence-led risk management approach at our borders,” said Clifford. “It is also indicative of our increased focus on the more serious national security threats at our borders.”

The new policy will come into effect on 30 June. It will not apply to cruise passengers, who will continue to be processed under the current system. But passengers arriving by air can skip the red tape if they not exceeded their CI$350 allowance for goods or their booze and tobacco quotas and pass straight through the ‘green channel’ inside the customs arrivals hall.

Officials stressed that this policy change does not apply to passengers who have exceeded their permitted allowances and therefore have goods to declare. Those passengers will still be required to complete the Customs Declaration Form and proceed through the normal and established ‘red channel’ process that Customs currently has in place.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson said the onus is on the passenger to make an honest declaration. “Once this policy change is in effect, if we discover that a passenger has not made an honest declaration then we will strictly enforce our powers under the Customs Law to impose administrative procedural fines and penalties which can amount to three times the amount of duty that a passenger would have paid had they been honest about their declarations,” he said.

Jackson continued, “Furthermore, passengers must understand that failure to make an honest declaration will result in significant delays at our customs controls and they could also face arrest and prosecution for criminal offences, including evading or attempting to evade customs duty.”

Passengers who are bringing with them CI$15,000 or more in cash (or its equivalent) are required under the Customs (Money Declarations and Disclosures) Regulations (as amended) to declare this to Customs.

People bringing agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, meats, plants, plant products, cut flowers, live animals, animal products, and aggregate materials must also continue to declare these items to Customs as they are subject to inspection by officers from the Department of Agriculture. This policy change cannot and does not affect these legal requirements.

